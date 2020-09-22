Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.41. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,985. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,001.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

