Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.41.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HD traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $271.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,286. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $240.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $11,949,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,404,000 after buying an additional 209,800 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $1,334,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,228,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

