Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has $305.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $320.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.41.

HD opened at $272.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.26 and its 200 day moving average is $240.85. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 110.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

