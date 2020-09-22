HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $589.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 589.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 40.1% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,281 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

