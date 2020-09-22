HOQU Price Tops $0.0011 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). HOQU has a total market capitalization of $188,469.43 and $721,635.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00227935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01474959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00187158 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.