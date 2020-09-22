HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 259,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,493. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,686,000 after buying an additional 3,098,634 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $14,812,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $2,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 13.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 356,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 362.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

