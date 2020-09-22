HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.38

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 139809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after buying an additional 3,098,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 13.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 356,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth $14,812,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth $2,271,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

