Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $940,617.86 and approximately $76,955.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00227935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01474959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00187158 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

