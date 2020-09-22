Humanscape Price Tops $0.0035 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. Humanscape has a market cap of $1.67 million and $26,257.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00230630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.01400854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00185044 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.