Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of HURN opened at $38.94 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $890.71 million, a P/E ratio of -432.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $840,333. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 156,924 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 121,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 113,971 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.