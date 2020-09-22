Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $613,520.54

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Hush has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $613,520.54 and approximately $26,125.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00511237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000934 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,935,618 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

