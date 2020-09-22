Hydro Market Cap Reaches $2.60 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, BitForex and Mercatox. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $240,645.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.04420727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEx, IDEX, Mercatox, BitForex, IDAX, Upbit, Fatbtc, DEx.top and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

