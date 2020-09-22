Hydro Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $231,316.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $231,316.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bancor Network.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.04408610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

