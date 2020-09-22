Hyperion (HYN) Market Capitalization Reaches $244.56 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $244.56 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00229183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.01399863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00185323 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

