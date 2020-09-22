IBEX (IBEX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IBEX (NASDAQ: IBEX):

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – IBEX is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,591. IBEX Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

