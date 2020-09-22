IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

