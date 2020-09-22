Iconic (ICON) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Iconic has a total market capitalization of $2,428.06 and approximately $10.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001238 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Iconic

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

