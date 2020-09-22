ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.33.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $191.92 on Friday. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at $281,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 169.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 58.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at $15,338,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at $15,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

