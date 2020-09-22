IDEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $670,134.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $670,134.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01455513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00182547 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,106,977 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

