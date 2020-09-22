IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $357.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $366.29. 6,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,893. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 709.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

