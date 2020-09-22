IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30.24 on October 22nd

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IGG stock opened at GBX 831 ($10.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 779.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 758.75. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.83 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 873.47 ($11.41).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective (down previously from GBX 860 ($11.24)) on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £25,935 ($33,888.67). Also, insider June Felix sold 34,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60), for a total transaction of £252,428.40 ($329,842.41).

IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

