Ignis Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.03 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ignis has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and $597,740.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, STEX and Upbit. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00227820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.01436217 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00181926 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Coinbit, Bittrex, STEX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

