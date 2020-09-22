IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $854,075.13 and approximately $12,447.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cashierest, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.34 or 0.04371958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, OEX, Cashierest, LBank, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

