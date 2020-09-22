Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,899.36 ($24.82).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB stock traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,341 ($17.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,061. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,218 ($15.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,297.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,454.36.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,956.65 ($7,783.42).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.