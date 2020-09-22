IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $589.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.32.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,397,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,480,000 after buying an additional 165,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in IMPINJ by 373.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 389,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IMPINJ by 43.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,779 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

