Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IMV by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IMV by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IMV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:IMV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

