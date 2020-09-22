Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.05. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after purchasing an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

