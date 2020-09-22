Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.05. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after purchasing an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.