Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Price Target Cut to C$0.55

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.59 to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Indiva Limited (TSXV: NDVA / OTCQX: NVDAF) Q2-2020 Revenue up 27% QoQ with Enhanced Offerings” and dated September 14, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

NDVA stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,959. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. Indiva has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis and related oil extracts in Canada. It offers dried flowers and oils. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

