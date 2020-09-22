INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s (IDEXY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

IDEXY stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

