Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.60

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 245363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $27.36 billion for the quarter.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.