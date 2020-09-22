Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Informa from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Informa from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 503 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

Shares of LON INF traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 367.60 ($4.80). The company had a trading volume of 4,137,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 875.40 ($11.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42.

Informa (LON:INF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Informa will post 5288.8439743 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Rishton purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,303 ($3,009.28).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

