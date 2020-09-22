INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered INFORMA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered INFORMA PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. INFORMA PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 40,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,927. INFORMA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

