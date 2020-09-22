INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFJPY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,927. INFORMA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

