INFORMA PLC/S’s (IFJPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

IFJPY stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. INFORMA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

