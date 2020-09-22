Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.75

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 254048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

