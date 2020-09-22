ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.23 ($9.68).

INGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

