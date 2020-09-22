Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 217,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 750.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 173,581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.