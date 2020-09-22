INMAX (INX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,620.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. INMAX has a market cap of $69,667.04 and approximately $8,620.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01455513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00182547 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

