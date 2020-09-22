Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.95

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 12081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

