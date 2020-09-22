Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Issues Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 375.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.25%.

IVDN stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

