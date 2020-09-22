Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $22.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $108,003.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,412.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,370.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $719,303 in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Inovalon by 107.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $77,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,210. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

