Insider Buying: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Wilson R. Orr III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,805. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $117.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 824.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

