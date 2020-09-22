Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Richard Woodman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($60,956.49).

PAG traded down GBX 50.80 ($0.66) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 306.20 ($4.00). 418,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 346.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 343.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.45 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.57 ($6.54).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.