Insider Buying: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,188.

Shares of TSE TRQ remained flat at $C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 435,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$385.43 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

