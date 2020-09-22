Insider Buying: VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 13,552 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,892.48.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Beat Kahli purchased 34,462 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $244,335.58.

On Monday, September 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 26,641 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $176,629.83.

On Thursday, September 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 31,097 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $195,289.16.

On Monday, July 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 150,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $858,000.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.77. VOXX International Corp has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VOXX International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $148,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

