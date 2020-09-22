Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. 663,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.67. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,379,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 128,713 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

