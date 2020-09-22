Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Director Sells 9,167 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $391,155.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bakker Juliet Tammenoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,393 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $103,425.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 458,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

