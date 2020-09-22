Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Sells 525,000 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) major shareholder David Kanen sold 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at $179,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $183,796.89.

BBW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.12. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

