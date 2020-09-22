Insider Selling: CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,099.90.

Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 72,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$10,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 2,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$350.00.

CWC Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,774. CWC Energy Services Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp will post -0.0104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

