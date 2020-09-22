Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 16,452 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,160. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.31.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

